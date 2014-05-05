NEW DELHI May 5 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
plans to fully shut its 120,000 barrels per day Bina
refinery in central India for up to a month in September and
October for maintenance, its head of refineries B.K. Datta said
on Monday.
Bina refinery has only one crude oil unit. During the
shutdown, the refiner will carry out maintenance at the plant's
secondary units as well.
Precise dates for the shutdown have not been decided yet.
The Bina plant is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd
(BORL), majority owned by BPCL. Oman Oil Co owns a small stake
in BORL.
Separately, BPCL will restart a 90,000 bpd crude unit at its
Kochi refinery by the weekend, Datta said.
"This is a small shutdown of seven to 10 days of a crude
unit. This is for a hook-up job to avoid any major shutdown at
the time of expansion," Datta told Reuters. The unit was shut
over the weekend.
BPCL aims to raise the capacity of the Kochi refinery in
southern India to 310,000 bpd from the current 190,000 bpd by
end-2015.
Datta also said the refiner will shut a catalytic reformer
at Kochi in December. He did not elaborate.
The catalytic reformer has an annual capacity of 0.85
million tonnes.
Sources separately said the catalytic reformer at Kochi will
be shut for about 20 days in December.
They also said BPCL could shut a fluidised catalytic cracker
for seven to 10 days at Kochi from next week because of a
shortage of feedstock.
BPCL also operates a 240,000 bpd refinery at Mumbai in
western India and has a majority stake in the 60,000 bpd
Numaligarh refinery in northeast India.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Greg Mahlich)