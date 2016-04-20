By Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee
MUMBAI, April 20 Bharat Petroleum Corp
plans to become the first Indian state refiner to open a trading
unit in Singapore to take advantage of new crude import rules to
buy cheaper oil and get better terms from producers.
The move also underscores the growing clout of the world's
third-largest oil-consuming country and its desire to diversify
import streams. BPCL, India's No.2 state refiner, wants to
exploit the shifting dynamics of the international oil trade
caused by a supply glut to boost its margins.
India this month began allowing state refiners - which
control two-thirds of the country's 4.6 million barrels per day
(bpd) in refining capacity - to set their own crude import
policy, freeing them from the grip of decades-old regulations.
This has put state firms on par with private refiners
Reliance Industries and Essar Oil that have
global trading arms and achieve better margins.
"Very shortly we will be opening ... we will do it as fast
as possible and scale up thereafter," B. K. Datta, head of
refineries at BPCL, told Reuters in an interview. He declined to
say exactly when BPCL would be opening a Singapore office.
Setting up shop in Singapore would give BPCL access to
international trading talent and market intelligence, but the
unit is expected to be headed by a company insider.
It will initially procure spot crude for BPCL, which along
with its subsidiary, Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), controls
550,000 bpd in refining capacity.
"Slowly we will try to shift all major activities there,"
Datta said, handling products and crude trading and shipping.
BPCL on average buys 100,000-120,000 bpd of crude oil from
spot markets. The state refiner also handles about 240 vessels
for crude imports, including some for its subsidiary BORL,
according to data compiled by Reuters.
"In an over-supplied market it is better to buy spot crude
and if you have a trading firm you will have access to first
hand information. This will help in getting feed stock at
cheaper rates," said Ehasan Ul-Haq, senior consultant at
UK-based consultancy KBC Energy Economics.
The trading arm will also give BPCL more flexibility in its
operations, giving it the option to resell crude to other
refiners or supply its own refineries to boost profitability,
Haq said.
BPCL is aiming to set up its Singapore trading operation
just ahead of refinery capacity expansions.
The company will by October complete the expansion of its
Kochi refinery in southern India to about 300,000 bpd from
190,000 bpd. BPCL also wants to increase the capacity of its
120,000 bpd Bina plant in central India to 156,000 bpd by 2018.
"This is an ideal time to enter into the trading business as
crude prices are low and you can test the waters without
spending money for leasing the storage. You can trade through
floating vessels," Haq said.
In addition to its refinery expansions, BPCL will invest 40
billion rupees ($600 million) to upgrade the quality of fuels
produced at its Mumbai and Kochi refineries to Euro VI norms by
September 2019 - ahead of a government deadline of April 1,
2020.
($1 = 66.2300 Indian rupees)
