NEW DELHI, March 6 India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has issued a tender seeking to buy sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April, a tender document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Crude offers were due by March 12 with price offers requested by March 13. Offers must remain valid until March 14, the document showed.

In its previous tender, also for April lifting, the state-run refiner bought about 1 million barrels each of Nigerian Qua Iboe and Agbami grades from Morgan Stanley and 600,000 barrels of Libya's Es Sider crude oil from Total. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)