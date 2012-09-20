By Atish Patel
| NEW DELHI, Sept 20
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 Artist Henri
Cartier-Bresson's photographs of an Indian guru nominated for
the Nobel Peace Prize and his French-born spiritual companion
are on exhibit in New Delhi, offering a rare glimpse of life at
the Aurobindo ashram in southern India.
More than 100 prints from a photo album purchased at a
London auction by an Indian art collector are on display. The
photos were taken just months before Sri Aurobindo, founder of
the commune in the former French colonial town of Pondicherry,
died in 1950.
Widely regarded as the father of photojournalism,
Cartier-Bresson's fascination with India saw him capture
remarkable images of Mahatma Gandhi's funeral in January 1948.
Two years later, he undertook a lesser known project, becoming
the first person in 30 years to photograph Aurobindo and his
partner, known as the Mother.
The black-and-white photographs taken by the French master,
who died at the age of 95 in 2004, show Aurobindo inside his
bedroom, and the Mother interacting with devotees. In one series
of Cartier-Bresson's images, the Mother, born Mirra Alfassa in
Paris, is seen playing tennis.
"It's kind of an exploration of his more amateur side,"
Rahaab Allana, the exhibition's curator, said. "He's sort of a
photographer in practice rather than an established photographer
that we know Bresson to be."
The pictures had been kept out of public sight for decades.
Some of the images were published in the British magazine
Illustrated in 1951, but the Mother objected to the way
Aurobindo was described in the accompanying article, with her
personal secretary describing it as "unspeakably vulgar" in a
letter sent to Cartier-Bresson.
As a result, the Mother bought all the photo negatives for
$3,000 from Magnum Photos, the agency co-founded by
Cartier-Bresson, and printed 50 albums that were sold to
devotees.
"When you take those images and distribute them quite
liberally, I guess the Mother felt that was not the original
intention of taking the images," Allana said. "She wanted them
to be a testimony and a chronicle of activities happening at the
ashram itself."
In an interview in 1990, Cartier-Bresson explained that he
was persuaded by Robert Capa, another photographer at Magnum, to
sell the negatives because of financial difficulties at the
agency.
It was "something I never did before in my life, and never
did again," he said.
Allana believes the collection of photos on display at the
Alliance Francaise cultural centre is a "collaborative
endeavour" between the Mother, who selected the images, and
Cartier-Bresson.
Notes by the renowned photographer in his personal diary
during the assignment are also on display, offering an insight
into how he and the Mother, who died in 1973, were at odds on
how to capture photos of the ashram and Aurobindo in his room.
The exhibition in New Delhi runs until Sept. 30 and heads to
Pondicherry, now known as Puducherry, in southern India later
this year.
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Elaine Lies)