By Brian Winter

NEW DELHI, March 29 Brazil is planning to invest more funds in its flagship public housing programme, in the latest effort to boost public investment and stimulate a stagnant economy, President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday.

The government has set a goal to build 2 million houses in Brazil by 2014, which could be increased to 2.4 million after an "evaluation" in June, she said, speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

The house building goal is part of Brazil's "My House, My Life" programme launched in 2009 by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to bolster growth during the global recession.

"What we have to do is increase investment by both the government and the private sector," Rousseff said, adding that the government would make an "exceptional" effort on the housing programme.

Brazil has been making targeted tax breaks and taking other measures to stimulate its economy, which grew just 2.7 percent in 2011.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in January it expects Brazil's economy to grow just 3 percent this year which would again put it well below the 3.6 percent average in Latin America, and the 5.4 percent growth the IMF expects for emerging and developing nations as a whole. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)