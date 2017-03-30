BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
NEW DELHI, March 30 The New Development Bank set up by the BRICS group of emerging economies plans to fund 15 infrastructure projects in member countries worth upto $3 billion this year, the bank's president, K.V. Kamath, said on Thursday.
The bank also plans to raise $300 million to $500 million in rupee-denominated bonds, called "masala" bonds, in the second half of the year, Kamath told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi.
The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -agreed to create the New Development Bank in July 2014 with an initial authorised capital of $100 billion. The lender was officially launched a year later.
Last year, the bank, headquartered in Shanghai, funded 7 projects worth nearly $1.5 billion, said Kamath, who ran India's ICICI Bank from 1996 until 2009. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18