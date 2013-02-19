MUMBAI Feb 19 Britain and India are expected to
agree to set up a joint task force to fight cyber crime on
Tuesday, a move London hopes will help it safeguard the personal
banking and mobile phone data of millions of Britons, much of
which is stored on Indian servers.
The agreement is expected to be sealed at a meeting between
British Prime Minister David Cameron and Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, one of the highlights of Cameron's
three-day trade and investment trip to India.
"The two leaders are expected to agree a substantial
strengthening of practical co-operation between British and
Indian authorities to increase the security of British and
Indian computer networks and to help defend them against cyber
attacks by terrorists, criminals and hostile states," Cameron's
office said in a statement.
It said India was set to have one of the biggest online
populations by 2015 with an expected 300 million users - larger
than the United States and up from the 137 million users already
in India today.
Cameron told reporters: "I think why we're forging these
partnerships with other countries - including trusted partners
like India - is twofold.
"One is, other countries securing their data is effectively
helping us secure our data. Secondly, I think this is an area
where Britain has some real competitive and technology
advantages."
