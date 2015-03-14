(Updates after unveiling, adds Cameron words, details)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, March 14 A statue of Indian independence
leader Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on Saturday in London's
prestigious Parliament Square, a space packed mostly with
monuments to men who served the British Empire that Gandhi
helped destroy.
In an ironic twist noted by the Indian government, Gandhi's
likeness now shares the same space as a statue of Britain's
former leader Winston Churchill, who tried to thwart Indian
independence and who despised Gandhi and his aims.
Churchill famously called Gandhi "a seditious Middle Temple
lawyer, now posing as a fakir of a type well known in the East,
striding half-naked up the steps of the Vice-regal palace."
But almost seven decades after India won independence from
Britain in 1947, thanks in large part to Gandhi's peaceful civil
disobedience campaign, relations between the two countries are
strong with both keen to boost economic ties.
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled the
9-foot-tall statue opposite the British parliament, marking the
100th anniversary of Gandhi's return to India from South Africa
to start the struggle for self rule.
"It ... marks an important, historic moment celebrating the
strong bond between our two nations," Jaitley said.
"India and the UK share the same values and we are a
partnership of equals. This lasting friendship is just one of
many legacies left by Gandhi."
Prime Minister David Cameron, who looked on as Jaitley
removed an orange drape from the statue, said the monument
celebrated the special friendship between the world's oldest
democracy and its largest.
"This statue is a magnificent tribute to one of the most
towering figures in the history of world politics," said
Cameron. "Many of his teachings remain as potent today as when
he first made them."
Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan spoke, as did Gandhi's
grandson Shri Gopalkrishna Gandhi.
The bronze statue of Gandhi, which shows him standing up
wearing a dhoti, was crafted by British sculptor Philip Jackson>
It is based on a photograph of Gandhi standing outside the
offices of the British prime minister in 1931.
The statue is lower than others on the square, a deliberate
decision made by the Gandhi Statue Memorial Trust, which raised
money for the monument, to reflect the fact that Gandhi
considered himself a man of the people.
Although the square is mostly filled with statues of former
British prime ministers, Gandhi has been placed close to
monuments of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and South
African President Nelson Mandela.
