NEW DELHI, July 8 British finance minister George Osborne on Tuesday announced a 1 billion pound ($1.68 billion) credit line for investment in Indian infrastructure projects.

"We have announced a 1 billion pound credit loan for investment in Indian infrastructure where there is some British content and that is the largest single credit line we have extended to any specific sector in any country," Osborne said.

Osborne and British foreign secretary William Hague are on a two-day visit to India to bolster trade and investment ties with Asia's third-largest economy.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)