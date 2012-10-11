By Annie Banerji
| ALINA, India
ALINA, India Oct 11 Britain's envoy to India
will meet a Hindu nationalist who many think could be the next
prime minister, the first such visit since deadly religious
riots in his state 10 years ago and a major boost to the
pro-business leader's quest for mainstream acceptance.
Britain's foreign minister for India, Hugo Swire, on
Thursday instructed the envoy to visit Chief Minister Narendra
Modi, a policy shift that reflects both the leader's rising
prominence and the western state's weight in the Indian economy.
"This will allow us to discuss a wide range of issues of
mutual interest and to explore opportunities for closer
cooperation," Swire said in a statement.
Modi is seen as the strongest opposition candidate for
general elections in two years, thanks to rapid growth and a
perception of corruption-free governance in his state, which has
5 percent of India's population but contributes 16 percent to
national industrial output.
But charges he was complicit in the riots that killed at
least 1,000 mainly Muslim victims have cast a long shadow over
his ambitions. Despite big investments by European and U.S.
corporations in Gujarat, Modi has been shunned by Western
governments since the religious violence.
An official at the British High Commission in New Delhi said
the policy shift reflected Gujarat's dynamic economic and
business climate and came after high-profile convictions of some
politicians in the state over the riots.
"If you can't engage at a senior political level, it is
harder to spot opportunities," the official said, also
acknowledging that Modi's rising political fortunes were a
factor in the decision.
No date has been set for the visit, which needs approval by
India's foreign ministry. "We hope soon," the official said.
"GOD IS GREAT"
Modi has enjoyed a steady rehabilitation since the Supreme
Court last year demoted to a lower court a case over his role in
the riots. Opinion polls consistently rank him as India's most
popular politician and the favourite to replace Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh after the next elections, which are due by 2014.
He is feted by Indian and foreign companies alike for
slashing India's notorious red tape and building the
infrastructure they need to do business, although many analysts
say he would struggle to garner support from enough of India's
religiously diverse electorate to take to the national stage.
"Gujarat has already won a huge amount of confidence, not
only nationally, but globally too," Modi told Reuters on
Thursday before news of the British decision emerged.
"The outsiders know and understand the policies of Gujarat.
As you probably know, Gujarat is a policy-driven state," he
said, speaking in the village of Alina from an election campaign
bus that was surrounded by hundreds of supporters.
His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win easily
in elections to Gujarat state's legislative assembly that will
be held in December.
Modi later Tweeted "God is Great" in response to the British
decision and posted the government's statement on his website
even before London was able to distribute it widely.
In April, the U.S. consul general in Mumbai joined Modi at a
solar energy event in Gujarat. His presence was seen as a sign
that the United States, which has denied Modi a travel visa
because of the riots, was warming to him.
Last month, a sitting lawmaker and former member of Modi's
cabinet was convicted of murder and jailed for 28 years for
having a leading role in the violence, including handing out
swords to Hindus in the riots that raged for days after
suspected Muslims set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims.
Commentator Vinod Mehta said the British move was a victory
for business interests that Modi would use to enhance his
reputation.
"Embassies in India now have forgotten politics and it's all
business," said Mehta, founder editor of weekly news magazine
Outlook. "The British are opening a line to a possible contender
(for prime minister) and a line to a state with a very
business-friendly environment."