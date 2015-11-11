* Indian PM in Britain from Nov. 12-14
* Modi seeks to bounce back from state election drubbing
* Some party bosses question his leadership
* Modi to address huge crowd at Wembley Stadium
(Adds damning statement from party elders)
By Andrew MacAskill and Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi will address a mass rally on a visit to Britain this week
that supporters hope will help him spring back from a
humiliating election loss and reassert his authority on the
global stage.
India and Britain could announce deals worth 8-12 billion
pounds ($12-$18 billion) during the visit, according to
diplomats, with Modi keen to buy 20 more BAE Systems
Hawk trainer aircraft to be made in Bengaluru.
Britain is home to an Indian diaspora of 1.5 million, and
the two nations share the English language, historical ties and
an obsession with cricket. Yet Modi has, in his first 18 months
in power, made a priority of courting global powers like the
United States and China.
"UK-India ties are economically strong, but strategically
weak," said Shashank Joshi, a senior research fellow at the
Royal United Services Institute in London.
Seeking to regain the initiative after crashing to defeat in
a big state election at the weekend, Modi eased foreign
investment rules this week in 15 sectors, including mining,
defence and civil aviation.
"By introducing these reforms the government is certainly
spelling out why India is an attractive destination," said Nalin
Kohli, a spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The centrepiece of the Nov. 12-14 trip will be a mass rally
and firework display at Wembley Stadium on Friday for an
estimated 60,000 supporters - three times bigger than the crowd
he drew to New York's Madison Square Garden last year.
Yet Modi's popularity is being challenged at home, after the
BJP lost an election badly in the eastern state of Bihar, home
to 104 million people.
Three party elders, including former deputy prime minister
L.K. Advani, released a statement late on Tuesday questioning
the direction of the BJP, which risks embarrassing Modi just
ahead of his visit.
REVAMP SOUGHT
British Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to revamp
economic ties with fast-growing Asian nations, including India,
as part of his push on business-focused diplomacy.
Modi's trip marks a remarkable turnaround for a man who was
banned from Britain for 10 years over his alleged role as chief
minister of Gujarat in riots that killed about 1,000 people in
2002.
Britain ended a boycott of Modi three years ago after he
emerged from being a provincial politician to the likely leader
of the world's largest democracy. He has denied wrongdoing and
was exonerated by an inquiry ordered by India's Supreme Court.
His three-day visit is likely to be marked by protests over
those riots and concerns over recent incidents in India where
Muslims have been targeted by Hindu extremists.
Several groups were planning demonstrations outside Wembley
Stadium during the rally and near Cameron's Downing Street
office to coincide with Modi's visit there.
About 45 British lawmakers, including opposition leader
Jeremy Corbyn, recently signed a parliamentary motion to debate
India's human rights record.
Modi has also attracted negative coverage in the British
press, with the left-leaning Guardian newspaper branding him a
"divisive manipulator who charmed the world".
The Financial Times predicted his visit would be
overshadowed by troubles at home including "a surge of sometimes
violent Hindu chauvinism and a slowdown of economic reform".
However, many in Britain's Indian diaspora were eager to
celebrate Modi, with a website called "UK welcomes Modi"
promising to deliver "the loudest, greatest and most vibrant
welcome he has seen outside of India" at the Wembley rally.
Modi's bilateral visit, the first by an Indian prime
minister since 2006, follows a pomp-laden visit the British
government gave China's President Xi Jinping last month that
yielded $62 billion of deals.
Britain has gradually lost ground to other nations in an
effort to increase trade with its former colony. In 2000, it was
India's third-largest trading partner. Since then Britain has
slipped to 18th, behind Belgium and Kuwait.
"There is a sense of things being jaded between the two
countries," said Neelam Deo, a former diplomat and director of
Gateway House. "For India, Britain is a middle-ranking power -
it doesn't seem to have an independent foreign policy."
(Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon in London; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)