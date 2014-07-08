(Updates with British comments, credit line)
NEW DELHI, July 8 Britain's foreign secretary
lobbied India on Tuesday to buy Eurofighter military aircraft,
suggesting that London has not yet abandoned hope of ousting
France's Rafale from a multi-billion-dollar combat jet order.
William Hague was in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, who swept to power in a landslide general
election victory in May on pledges to boost jobs, upgrade
infrastructure and reinforce India's armed forces that are
saddled with outdated equipment, much of it of Soviet origin.
"We have always had a strong belief in the capabilities of
the Eurofighter and its potential," Hague told reporters at a
joint briefing with British finance minister George Osborne.
"It's always available to those countries that are able and
willing to purchase it," he said.
London hopes that a stalled deal for India to buy 126 Rafale
jets from France's Dassault Aviation may yet collapse,
perhaps opening the door to a new deal involving the Eurofighter
Typhoon that is partly built in Britain.
Hague made it clear that Britain would not seek to pre-empt
the talks on buying the French jets after Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius visited New Delhi last week. "We respect the
process that is followed in India," he said at the end of a
two-day visit.
Earlier, the Indian hosts confirmed that the question of
replacing India's crash-prone fleet of Russian-built MiG-21 jets
had come up in intergovernmental talks.
"The UK foreign secretary did indicate the technological
advantages of the product that they have available," Syed
Akbaruddin, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, told
reporters in response to a question.
Hague and Osborne visited the site of Mahatma Gandhi's
assasination on Tuesday morning and announced that a statue of
the civil rights leader would be erected in front of the British
Houses of Parliament.
Hague denied there was a contradiction between seeking to
sell weapons to India and celebrating its best known pacifist.
"We're dealing with the Indian government, we're not
imposing anything on anybody. Of course friendly countries that
wish to buy things from the United Kindom, they are able in
compliance with our laws and regulations to buy those things,"
he said.
"There is no moral conflict."
Akbaruddin said that as well as defence issues, plans to
build a 1,000-km (600-mile) industrial corridor between India's
financial capital Mumbai and high-tech hub Bangalore figured
during Tuesday's talks.
Osborne said Britain would open a 1 billion pound ($1.68
billion) credit line to invest in Indian infrastructure - the
largest such facility extended to any sector in any country.
On Monday, he said in Mumbai on Monday that MBDA - a missile
systems group in which BAE Systems has a stake - had
signed a 250 million pound deal to supply defence equipment to
the Indian Air Force.
Other shareholders in MBDA are Airbus Group and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
($1 = 0.5956 British pounds)
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Louise Ireland)