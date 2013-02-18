* Cameron is making second Indian visit as PM
* Hopes India may consider Eurofighter if French deal fails
* EU states clamouring to boost trade relations with India
* Bribery scandal engulfs Anglo-Italian helicopter deal
By Andrew Osborn
MUMBAI, Feb 18 British Prime Minister David
Cameron flew into India on Monday promising to try to revive
Indian interest in the Eurofighter even though New Delhi has
chosen a French-made rival and as a graft scandal is engulfing
an Anglo-Italian helicopter deal.
Making his second visit to India as prime minister,
Cameron's trip comes days after a similar trade mission by
French President Francois Hollande, underlining how Europe's
debt-stricken states are competing to tap into one of the
world's fastest-growing economies.
Cameron's delegation, which includes representatives of more
than 100 companies, is the biggest taken abroad by a British
premier and includes four ministers and nine MPs.
But the timing of the trip is not ideal. India said on
Friday it wanted to cancel a $750 million deal for a dozen
helicopters made by AgustaWestland, the Anglo-Italian subsidiary
of Italy's Finmeccanica, over bribery claims.
That will not make Cameron's job of persuading India to buy
more civil and military hardware easier, and Indian officials
have told the local press they intend to press Cameron for "a
fully-fledged report" on what Britain knows about the scandal.
Britain has said it wants to wait until the end of the
Italian investigation before commenting in full, but has given
India an interim report on the subject.
"This is something for the Italian and Indian authorities to
deal with and I'm sure they will," Cameron told reporters on
Monday, saying issues had been raised that needed to be settled.
Cameron said he would tell the Indian government that the
Eurofighter jet, which is partly built in Britain, remains an
attractive option if India decides to review a multi-billion
dollar deal to buy 126 French-made Rafale fighters. New Delhi
rejected the Eurofighter last year.
"(Eurofighter) Typhoon is a superior aircraft," he said,
adding that the consortium that built it had said it would "look
again" at the price. Such a deal could involve technology
transfer and industrial participation, he said. "I will make
clear the Typhoon is still available."
A British government source said on Friday that London had
noted that Hollande hadn't finalised the Rafale fighter jet deal
during his own trip.
"LEADING PARTNER"
Cameron told his hosts they should open up their economy
because Britain had done the same for Indian firms. He said he
was proud of the fact that Indian companies like Tata group, the
owner Jaguar Land Rover, had such a strong foothold in the
British economy, but said he expected a reciprocal arrangement.
"Britain is an open economy and we encourage that
investment," he said. "I think, in return, we should be having a
conversation about opening up the Indian economy, making it
easier to do business here, allowing insurance and banking
companies to do more foreign direct investment."
India still had outdated rules and regulations, Cameron
complained.
Investors have been clamouring for years for India to open
up Asia's third-largest economy to more foreign investment. But
their entreaties have been resisted by Indian opposition groups
worried about potential damage to home-grown businesses.
At a time when Britain's government is struggling to get its
economy growing, officials see India, projected to become the
world's third largest economy by 2050, as a key strategic
partner in what Cameron has called a "global race".
"India is going to be one of the leading nations in this
century and we want to be your partner," Cameron told Indian
workers at Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Companies travelling with Cameron include BP, BAE
Systems, De La Rue, Diageo, EADS UK, HSBC, JCB,
Lloyd's, the London Stock Exchange, London Underground,
Rolls-Royce and Standard Chartered.
COLONIAL PAST
Cameron's visit to India, which won independence from
Britain in 1947 and whose colonial history remains a sensitive
subject for many Indians, will take in Mumbai and New Delhi.
Cameron says the two countries enjoy a "special
relationship", a term usually reserved for Britain's ties with
the United States, but it is a relationship undergoing profound
change. For now, Britain's economy is the sixth largest in the
world and India's the 10th. But India is forecast to overtake
its old colonial master in the decades ahead.
In a nod to how the relationship is evolving, Britain will
stop giving India aid after 2015.
Cameron is expected to lobby India to do more to allow
foreign retailers such as Britain's Tesco to open
stores in the country.
New Delhi changed the rules last year to allow foreign
chains to operate in India but attached policy riders including
obligations over local sourcing, mandatory investment in local
infrastructure and restrictions on what goods could be sold.
India is forecast to spend $1 trillion in the next five
years on infrastructure and Britain is hoping its firms may win
some of those contracts.
Cameron said he wanted British firms to help India develop
new cities and districts along a 1,000 km (600 mile) corridor
between Mumbai and Bangalore, generating investment projects
worth up to $25 billion.
Some British companies have run into problems in the past.
Mobile phone operator Vodafone has repeatedly clashed with the
Indian authorities over taxes and oil company Royal Dutch/Shell
has asked the British government to raise a tax dispute
it has with India during Cameron's visit.
He will meet his Indian counterpart, Manmohan Singh, as well
as the Indian president. His office said business deals that
will be announced during the trip would create 500 British jobs
and safeguard a further 2,000.