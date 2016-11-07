Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was vital to identify ways to deepen the trade relationship with India before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

In a speech to a tech summit in New Delhi before talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, May said Britain would offer expedited clearance at the UK borders under a Registered Traveler Scheme to business travelers from India.

