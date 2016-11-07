Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he had agreed with British counterpart Theresa May to set up a joint working group on trade, adding that its focus should not only be on goods but also services.

As part of that, it would be important to allow for greater mobility of skilled professionals, Modi said after bilateral talks with May in New Delhi.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)