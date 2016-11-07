Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he had agreed with British counterpart Theresa May to set up a joint working group on trade, adding that its focus should not only be on goods but also services.
As part of that, it would be important to allow for greater mobility of skilled professionals, Modi said after bilateral talks with May in New Delhi.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.