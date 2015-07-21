By Himank Sharma
India is one of the world's biggest gold consumers as
millions looking to grow income have traditionally headed for
the nearest jeweller. But gold's reputation as a safe store of
value has been tarnished by a 42 percent drop in prices
over the past four years and an equal rise in stocks.
Even so, less than 1.5 percent of households put money
directly into shares, compared with around 10 percent in China
and 20 percent in the United States. Online brokers Zerodha and
RKSV aim to narrow that gap by taking advantage of India being
one of the world's quickest-growing smartphone markets.
"Our goal is to turn the younger generation, who are
connected to the Internet for the first time on their
smartphones, into investors," said Nithin Kamath, co-founder and
chief executive of Bengaluru-based Zerodha, India's largest
low-cost broker, which is currently testing a new app.
Full-service brokers, the more commonly used intermediary in
India, offer apps that make up a sliver of trading volume.
Cut-price brokers aim to raise the numbers by making apps more
user friendly and charging as little as 20 rupees ($0.3) per
trade.
"Mobile apps have been around but they just don't work as
advertised. We have redone our app from the ground up, which
will get people to actually trade on their phones," said Kamath.
Brokers have struggled for growth since the 2008 financial
crisis, even though stock prices have long since recovered. An
estimated 600 closed since the crisis, including heavyweights
such as the retail broking arm of HSBC Holdings PLC.
"Discount brokers have not only been able to add clients at
a good pace but ... their clients are almost twice as active" as
those of full-service brokerages and banks, said analyst Karthik
Srinivasan at researcher ICRA.
Mumbai-based RKSV plans to release a new app that it hopes
will help grow its customer base 10 times from the current
25,000 users in five years.
"We are going mobile-first and that's going to be the big
differentiator for us compared to old-school brokerages," said
co-founder and chief executive Raghu Kumar.
"We don't think of ourselves as discount brokers. What we
are doing is using technology to make trading more accessible."
($1 = 63.5990 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Christopher Cushing)