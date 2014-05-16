MUMBAI May 16 Deutsche Bank raised its December
2014 target for India's BSE index to 28,000 points, saying
shares were about to enter "a structural bull market" after
opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies
resoundingly won the country's elections.
Deutsche said investors should focus on domestic cyclical
shares, as well as sectors that could benefit from BJP's efforts
to revive the economy, including banks, oil and gas, industrials
and infrastructure.
The investment bank called BJP's victory a "historic
verdict" that would justify "a re-rating of the Indian equity
markets" and said shares were "at the cusp of a structural bull
market."
The Deutsche target would imply a 10.3 percent upside from
the record high of 25,375.63 points hit on Friday.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)