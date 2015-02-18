MUMBAI Feb 18 S&P BSE Indices, the index provider for India's BSE Ltd, said on Wednesday that it would allow the inclusion of differential voting rights shares (DVRs) in the main benchmark indices.

DVRs, which are similar to ordinary shares listed and traded on the stock exchange except in respect to voting rights and dividends, will be included in indices like the S&P BSE Sensex , S&P BSE 100 <.BSE100), S&P BSE 200 and S&P BSE 500, the provider said in a statement.

The inclusions will be effective from June 2015, the statement added. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Pravin Char)