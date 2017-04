MUMBAI, April 9 Share prices on India's BSE Ltd stock exchange have stopped updating properly, multiple dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

The BSE introduced new trading software this week, the dealers also said.

The dealers said they had not received any official communication from the exchange on the matter.

A BSE spokesman did not have immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indu Lal; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Christopher Cushing)