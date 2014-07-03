GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
MUMBAI, July 3 Shares listed on India's benchmark exchange BSE as well as its indexes have stopped updating on Thursday morning due to a connectivity issue, a spokesman for the bourse operator told Reuters.
"There are some connectivity issues. We are issuing a statement soon," the BSE spokesman told Reuters over the phone.
Earlier multiple dealers had told Reuters share prices in the BSE were not updating.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)