* Share prices stop updating for 15-20 mins - traders
* Disruptions occur after BSE introduces Bolt Plus on Monday
* Share prices also briefly stopped updating on Monday
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, April 9 Share prices on India's BSE Ltd
stock exchange stopped updating for about 15-20 minutes in
morning trade, marking the second consecutive session in which
trading has been disrupted at Asia's oldest exchange, multiple
dealers said on Wednesday.
The disruption, confirmed by seven traders from different
brokerages, comes after BSE introduced on Monday a new trading
system for shares called BOLT Plus, which the exchange is using
under license from Deutsche Boerse.
BOLT Plus, which promises to cut trading to microseconds,
was unveiled for currency and debt trading in February without
any disruptions, traders said.
Traders said shares had briefly stopped updating on Monday,
and said the problem had recurred on Wednesday.
A BSE spokesman confirmed the disruption on equity trading
on Monday but said they had not received any reports of issues
with trading on Wednesday. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday
for a local holiday.
"There was just a small issue for less than 4 minutes when
we moved to a new updated software on Monday. We are still to
receive any confirmation of any issues on Wednesday," a BSE
spokesman said.
All seven dealers contacted by Reuters said they could not
see updated share prices on Wednesday morning, preventing them
from placing trades. Some estimated the issue lasted for about
15 to 20 minutes.
The BSE has trumped its partnership with Deutsche Boerse,
and the introduction of BOLT Plus, which marks its bid to win
market share over dominant rival, National Stock Exchange of
India Ltd.
Indian exchanges have previously suffered from trading
disruptions that had raised concerns about the reliability of
the trading infrastructure.
