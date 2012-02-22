MUMBAI Feb 22 The Bombay Stock Exchange launched India's first carbon efficient index on Wednesday, aiming to provide a benchmark for socially aware investors.

The 20-share BSE-GREENEX includes some of India's leading companies such as Tata Motors, Tata Steel , ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Housing Development Finance Company, Reliance Infrastructure, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and DLF.

"The cost of carbon-based energy production is increasing, and if companies become more efficient and reduce energy costs there is a chance of higher profitability," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, BSE's deputy chief executive officer.

"There are many socially aware investors willing to pay a premium to invest in green companies in the hope of getting better returns," he added.

The index can be used to develop green financial products including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and structured products, the BSE said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)