MUMBAI, June 11 India's Bombay Stock Exchange's main equity index, the Sensex , is not updating due to a technical snag, several dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Due to a technical snag in the index calculation system in the first few minutes, index calculation did not take place, a BSE spokesman said.

"The system has been restarted by technical team and is now working fine," he added.

Dealers said there was no official communication from the exchange, but prices were not updating from the beginning of the session. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)