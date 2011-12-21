NEW DELHI Dec 21 All major global telecoms gear vendors, including Ericsson, Nokia Siemens Networks and Huawei, have bid for Indian state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's mobile equipment tender, India's junior telecoms minister Milind Deora said on Wednesday.

Alcatel-Lucent and China's ZTE are the other companies that have bid for the tender floated to supply equipment for 14.37 million second and third generation (2G and 3G) GSM mobile lines, the minister told parliament in a written reply to questions from lawmakers.

BSNL, India's fifth-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, invited bids last year for 5.5 million GSM lines but later scrapped the tender. The company earlier scrapped another tender for 93 million lines floated in 2008. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)