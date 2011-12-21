NEW DELHI Dec 21 All major global
telecoms gear vendors, including Ericsson, Nokia
Siemens Networks and Huawei, have
bid for Indian state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's
mobile equipment tender, India's junior telecoms minister Milind
Deora said on Wednesday.
Alcatel-Lucent and China's ZTE are the
other companies that have bid for the tender floated to supply
equipment for 14.37 million second and third generation (2G and
3G) GSM mobile lines, the minister told parliament in a written
reply to questions from lawmakers.
BSNL, India's fifth-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers,
invited bids last year for 5.5 million GSM lines but later
scrapped the tender. The company earlier scrapped another tender
for 93 million lines floated in 2008.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)