MUMBAI Bollywood film-makers are hoping Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee doesn't forget the world's largest film industry when he unveils Budget 2012 in parliament on Friday.

Industry leaders want a simpler tax structure and reduced service tax to increase revenues.

The government accorded Bollywood industry status in 2001, and at the FICCI Frames conference this week, unveiled plans to celebrate 100 years of the Indian film industry next year.

But not everyone is convinced Bollywood will figure in Mukherjee's Budget speech on March 16.

Following are industry expectations from the budget:

APOORVA MEHTA, CEO of Dharma Productions

"There is absolutely no rationalizing of taxes -- we end up paying service tax, entertainment tax and also VAT. I hope there'll be some decision on that."

HIREN GADA, Director of Shemaroo Entertainment

"There is a lot of potential for the government to help the industry -- basic infrastructure, incentives, etc. are possible -- so many countries are investing in improving their media and entertainment sectors."

KARAN JOHAR, film-maker

"We entertain everyone, so I hope we aren't forgotten."

ANURAG KASHYAP, film-maker

"Nothing will happen at the budget this year. I doubt there'll be anything for Bollywood." (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)