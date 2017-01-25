India has painstakingly lowered its fiscal deficit to 3.5 percent over seven difficult years. Reaching the 3 percent target in FY18 will not be easy.

There is a case to be made for taking it easy on consolidation. After all, following demonetisation, growth is likely to run below potential over the next year. Data suggests that the negative wealth shock may be limited, but we cannot ignore the adjustment costs, which will be incurred by both businesses and consumers in the process of bringing more activity into the formal economy and the drive to convert public transactions to digital format - so-called formalisation and digitisation.

In particular, rural demand and investment are likely to be most hurt by demonetisation. Perhaps they need a helping hand. Also, one needs to be careful when consolidating. To the extent the centre has lowered its fiscal deficit over the last few years by cutting social sector transfers to states, the latter have retaliated by borrowing the shortfall themselves, leaving the general government deficit no smaller. Squeezing out states to consolidate central budgets can prove counterproductive.

Yet, a fiscal helping hand at this point could have significant costs because of the following reasons:

- States have overspent for a variety of reasons (such as a higher wage and interest bill). The centre should compensate by being disciplined.

- Government debt remains elevated and susceptible to shocks from broader economic forces.

- Incurring higher deficits now to protect vulnerable groups (such as households and small businesses) could prove counterproductive. Data shows that these groups get crowded out most by government borrowing.

- The centre’s fortunes have improved of late, making consolidation a little easier; tax revenues have been buoyant (thanks to the oil bounty and improved tax administration) and most of the pay commission wage increases have been made.

- Finally, given that a host of interest rates (including the otherwise stubborn lending rate) have fallen sharply after demonetisation, a more conservative fiscal policy may have to compensate for a looser monetary stance, particularly in the age of inflation targeting.

In our view, a balancing act would be to stick to the 3 percent of GDP target for the core fiscal deficit, and, if necessary, use extra headroom of strictly under 0.3 percent of GDP for compensating states for implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Recall that the central government is meant to fully compensate India’s states for lost revenue during the first five years of GST implementation. While exact details are still being finalised by the GST Council, under plausible assumptions, compensation could cost up to 0.3 percent of GDP.

Globally, well-defined “escape clauses” are acceptable, provided they are tightly defined. If defined appropriately, and used strictly for the GST reform, we believe pegging the fiscal deficit at 3 percent, plus up to 0.3 percent of GDP for GST compensation to states will continue to uphold the government’s hard won credibility.

Among other themes, we expect a new fiscal policy framework which will lay down the medium term debt/deficit path. We expect progress in the stated objective of gradually reducing the corporate tax rate from 30 percent now to 25 percent, while weeding out exemptions. Parsing through the finances, we find space for higher capital expenditure (of about 0.2 percent of GDP), and believe that the bulk of it will go into rural infrastructure – housing, roads and irrigation.

We also expect a focus on the quality of spending. It is an established fact that cash transfers can be more efficient than product subsidies, which tend to distort markets. We expect the budget to announce pilots for Basic Income Transfer (BIT), which in its Indian form could be an unconditional cash transfer (replacing parts of the current subsidy regime), to those identified as the beneficiary group. Finally, we expect the budget to carry monetary incentives to expedite digitisation.

With these, there’s a good chance the government will shine on budget day.

(Pranjul Bhandari is the Chief India Economist at HSBC. She is responsible for developing the firm's position on macroeconomics and public policy in India, leading the firm's economics research franchise from Mumbai.)