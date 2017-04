A man prays in a lobby as a telecast of Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presenting the interim budget is displayed inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI The finance minister said on Monday a tax on the super rich ought to be revised when the full budget is prepared after elections due by May.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who presented an interim budget to parliament, introduced a surcharge of 10 percent last year on those with taxable incomes of more than 10 million rupees.

