March 16 India's bank index extended gains to more than 2 percent after the finance minister Pranab Mukherjee said the government will provide nearly 160 billion rupees ($3.18 billion) capital infusion in state-run banks in fiscal year 2013 that starts in April.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presented India's federal budget to parliament on Friday for 2012/13.

Shares of State Bank of India, Bank of India , Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank were up 1-3 percent.

State Bank of India, the country's largest, alone needs $3 billion per year to grow and maintain its capital base at above 8 percent.

