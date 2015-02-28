* Budget allocates $1.3 billion for state banks in FY16
* Says planned bank board bureau to guide on capital raising
plans
* New bank planned to "fund the unfunded"
By Devidutta Tripathy and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Feb 28 India will inject 79.4
billion rupees ($1.3 billion) into state-owned banks in the next
fiscal year to bolster their capital reserves, a
smaller-than-expected sum which means the sector's heavyweights
may have to turn to the market or curb lending.
Successive governments have poured billions into India's
bad-debt burdened state banks, even while warning the support
was unsustainable. The Reserve Bank of India estimates lenders
need more than $40 billion to meet global Basel III norms by
2019.
The government this year injected 69.9 billion rupees into
selected state lenders, picking those that outperformed their
peers in terms of profitability. It also allowed banks to raise
funds by selling shares, provided the government retained a
stake of at least 52 percent.
In his budget speech on Saturday, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley outlined the more modest spending plans and said the
government would also set up a bureau to improve governance and
help state lenders develop capital-raising plans with
"innovative financial methods and instruments".
This, he said, was a move towards establishing a holding
company for the state's banking investments, a long-awaited step
that should end state-directed lending and allow state banks to
be run at arm's length.
Ananda Bhoumik, a senior director at Fitch's Indian unit
India Ratings and Research, said the capital infusion was far
lower than expected. The agency's forecast was 200 billion
rupees.
"We expect credit growth to be in the region of 14 to 15
percent for the next fiscal year. So, based on the banks'
current profitability and the expected credit growth, they would
need a certain level of capital," Bhoumik said.
Bhoumik warned there would be an impact on credit growth,
particularly for mid-sized banks less able to tap the market.
India's nearly two dozen state-run lenders, with state
ownership of between 56 and 84 percent, dominate the country's
banking landscape.
Jaitley separately announced plans to set up a bank to help
fund the small businesses which make up the backbone of India's
economy.
The Micro Units Development Refinance Agency (MUDRA) Bank
will refinance microfinance institutions, he said, allocating
200 billion rupees to the plan.
"These bottom-of-the-pyramid, hard-working entrepreneurs
find it difficult, if not impossible, to access formal systems
of credit," Jaitley said. "Just as we are banking the unbanked,
we are also funding the unfunded."
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
