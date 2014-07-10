MUMBAI, July 10 Indian bonds rallied on Thursday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stuck to the fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending March 2015 set by the previous government.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 8.64 percent from levels before Jaitley's comments during the budget speech in parliament. The yield had closed at 8.73 percent on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar, trading at 59.69 compared with around 59.81 earlier. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)