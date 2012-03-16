NEW DELHI, March 16 The Indian government's gross market borrowing for the fiscal year that starts next month is estimated at 5.696 trillion rupees ($113.19 billion), the annual budget document showed on Friday.

Analysts expected New Delhi to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees in 2012/13.

The federal government has borrowed 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year that ends on March 31.

($1=50.32 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)