March 16 Indian federal government's net borrowing in 2012/13 at 4.79 trillion rupees ($95.2 billion) excludes sale of treasury bills, and is through dated securities alone, according to the federal budget.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee earlier Friday unveiled the budget for 2012/13 and set the fiscal deficit target at 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product.

The gross borrowing for 2012/13 is targeted at 5.70 trillion rupees. (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)