NEW DELHI Feb 17 The Indian government will
borrow a net 4.57 trillion rupees ($73.60 billion) from the
market in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, a senior
finance ministry official said on Monday, clarifying
contradictory borrowing figures in the budget documents.
"There was some typographical mistake. We are in the process
of correcting it," Rajat Bhargava, a joint secretary who looks
after the government's budget at the finance ministry told
Reuters.
He also said the government will repay debt of 1.397
trillion rupees, not 1.897 trillion rupees as mentioned in some
sections of the budget document.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has pegged the government's
overall market borrowing at 5.97 trillion rupees in the 2014/15
fiscal year.