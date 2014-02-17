NEW DELHI Feb 17 The Reserve Bank of India
should strike a balance between price stability and growth when
announcing its monetary policy, India's finance minister said on
Monday, hinting at his unhappiness over its rate hike decisions.
The RBI, the country's central bank, surprisingly raised
interest rates by a quarter percentage point to 8.00 percent
last month, the third time since September, to dampen inflation.
It also indicated it would target retail inflation for future
monetary action.
A panel has recommended that the RBI should bring down CPI
inflation to 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, from the
current level of near 9 percent.
"RBI must strike a balance between price stability and
growth while formulating monetary policy," Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram told parliament while presenting his interim budget
for the next fiscal 2014/15 that starts from April 1.
The country should be prepared to tolerate moderate
inflation while aiming for higher growth, he said.
"In a developing country we must accept that when our aim is
high growth there will be a moderate level of inflation," he
said.
Later, he told a press briefing that an elected government
must have a say in setting the direction and pace of economic
growth.
"We have the RBI Act which talks about monetary stability.
Monetary stability is impacted both by price stability and by
low or high growth," he said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Angus MacSwan)