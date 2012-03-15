March 15 India announces its annual budget
on Friday as high global oil prices pressure finances for Asia's
third-largest crude importer and its commitment to providing
cheap food to the poor weighs.
The fractious coalition government is likely to avoid any
sweeping reforms, preferring populist measures after a poor
showing from the leading Congress party in recent local polls
and as a general election looms in 2014 at the latest.
Following are some of the measures which might be addressed
in the budget, which will be delivered by Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee to parliament on Friday:
FUEL
Refiners want a waiver of a withholding tax which could be
as high as 40 percent on payments made in rupees for Iranian
oil. The government wants payments for Iranian imports to be
made in rupees but so far the mechanism has not taken off,
partly because of the tax issue.
Global oil prices have surged as much as 13 percent
since the last budget, increasing the revenue losses of
state-run retailers that sell at below market rates.
Domestic prices of diesel, cooking gas and kerosene are
still heavily subsidised by the government and the budget could
take steps to cut the financial burden.
The government could increase prices of these subsidised
fuels or announce enhanced subsidy support for state-run fuel
retailers, who are expected to incur a revenue loss of 1.4
trillion rupees ($28 billion) in the current fiscal year on
subsidised sales.
One option could be to fix a per litre subsidy for diesel
sales, as favoured by a finance ministry report on Thursday, to
curb demand for the fuel in case global prices rise and to
specify the government's annual subsidy share in advance.
For liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, industry is seeking
elimination of five percent import tax, a move that would cut
power generation and fertiliser production costs.
FOOD
The government could take steps to curb imports of refined
palm oil after a surge in February imports on the back of a tax
change by Indonesia to make refined product more attractive than
crude.
New Delhi could raise the import tax from the current 7.5
percent or could increase the base price used to calculate the
import tax.
The tax-free export policy on rice and wheat is likely to
continue as stocks remain high and supplies strong. No major tax
break is expected for sugar as production exceeds demand, making
the world's top consumer a net exporter in 2011/12.
On pulses, no change is likely to the current zero import
duty, as India continues to need extra supplies.
FARMS
The budget usually contains some measures for investment in
the farm sector, which contributes around 14 percent to overall
gross domestic product (GDP) and employs more than
half the country's work force. The sector is set to grow at 2.5
percent in 2011/12, marginally lower than earlier projections,
according to a finance ministry report published on Thursday.
This year there could also be moves to raise rice and pulses
output in non-traditional regions such as the north east.
IRON ORE, COAL, STEEL
Iron ore export duties are likely to stay at 30 percent
despite calls from miners for them to be cut, as the government
tries to encourage retention of supplies of the steel-making raw
material for domestic use.
The steel industry has called for coal imports to be exempt
from customs duty. The state-run mining monopoly, Coal India
, could be given some incentives to boost production.
FERTILISERS
The government is likely to raise prices of nitrogenous urea
-- possibly by more than 10 percent -- as it tries to cut
subsidies for the widely-used fertiliser, whose production costs
have been hit by high freight rates and gas prices.
The government may also modify subsidies to existing urea
producers. India on March 1 trimmed the subsidy for potash and
phosphatic fertilisers for next financial year.
($1 = 49.9150 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by India commodities and energy team)