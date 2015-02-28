Feb 28 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on
Saturday unveiled a budget that aims to ramp up growth, aided by
a slowed pace of fiscal deficit cuts and a raft of tax measures
to put private domestic and foreign capital to work.
In his first full-year budget since Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's landslide election victory last May, Jaitley said India's
economy was about to take off. Modi tweeted that the budget
would "further reignite our growth engine".
The following sectors/companies will benefit or be hurt by
the budget proposals:
WINNERS:
* HOUSING
Jaitley announced an allocation of 224 billion rupees ($3.6
billion) for housing and urban development in 2015/16. He said
the government plans to build 40 million homes in rural areas
and 20 million in urban areas by 2022.
Real estate builders such as DLF Ltd, Oberoi Realty
, Godrej Properties and Puravankara Projects
are expected to benefit from the proposal.
* ROADS
Jaitley said India will need to build additional 100,000
kilometres of road, which is positive for IRB Infrastructure
Developers, GMR Infrastructure and Ashoka
Buildcon.
* SANITARY WARE
In his budget speech, Jaitley said the government was on
track to achieve its target of building 60 million toilets,
which could boost orderbooks of Cera Sanitaryware,
HSIL Ltd, Somany Ceramics and Kajaria
Ceramics.
* STEEL
The proposal to raise import duties on steel to 15 percent
from 10 percent is expected to help local steelmakers like Tata
Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, Steel
Authority of India and JSW Steel, who have
been pressured by rising steel shipments from China and Russia.
* PRIVATE BANKS
Private lenders Yes Bank and Axis Bank
are seen as beneficiaries of the budget proposal to make no
distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign
portfolio investments.
* REITS
Jaitley proposed changing capital gains taxes to pave the
way for the listing of real estate investment trusts (REITs),
boosting shares of DLF, Phoenix Mills and
Prestige Estate Projects.
LOSERS:
* CIGARETTE
The budget raised excise duty on cigarettes by 25 percent
for stick length not exceeding 65 mm and by 15 percent for
other lengths. The proposal is negative for tobacco companies
including ITC Ltd and VST Industries.
* SERVICES:
The finance minister proposed a hike in service tax rates to
14 percent from 12.36 percent. This will make eating out, phone
calls, insurance premiums and gym memberships expensive,
potentially hurting the companies offering these services.
*CEMENT:
Excise duties were raised on cement, which could impact
demand and sales of companies like UltraTech Cement,
Ambuja Cements and Star Ferro and Cement.
* PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS:
India will inject $1.3 billion into state-owned banks in the
next fiscal year to bolster their capital reserves, a
smaller-than-expected sum which means the sector's heavyweights
may have to turn to the market or curb lending.
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Additional reporting by
India company news team; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Clara
Ferreira Marques)