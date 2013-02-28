MUMBAI Feb 28 India on Thursday proposed
imposing a transaction tax on futures contracts of
non-agricultural commodities like gold, silver and base metals
-- a move that could pull down the turnover of commodity
exchanges, and mainly that of market leader Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX).
In his budget for the next financial year that begins April
1, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram proposed to levy a
commodities transaction tax (CTT) of 0.01 percent of the price
of every trade.
Futures trade in non-agricultural commodities accounted for
nearly 88 percent of the total turnover on Indian commodity
exchanges in 2011/12, with MCX cornering much of the share.
Other bourses like the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange, National Multi Commodity Exchange and Ace Derivatives
and Commodity Exchange are likely to see minimal impact of the
propsed tax as they derive most of their volume from agri
commodities.
"Many in non-agriculture commodities have been bogged down
by weak international prices and some have even shifted to
equities on the hope that returns will be higher there," said
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Research.
"This will only deter them further from dabbling in
non-agriculture commodity futures."
The government had proposed the CTT in the 2008/09 budget,
in a bid to bring the commodities market on par with the stock
market where trades attract a securities transaction tax. But
then the tax proposal was withdrawn after an outcry from market
participants.
"It will be a detrimental step for the growing popularity of
commodity futures as a hedging instrument," said D.K. Aggarwal,
chairman of SMC Investments & Advisors Ltd.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Sunil Nair)