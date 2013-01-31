* Overall spending about 8 percent lower than budgeted
* Policymakers say deficit reduction will boost investment
* Critics warn cuts to infrastructure projects will hurt
growth
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's finance minister is
putting welfare, defence and road projects on the chopping block
in a last-ditch attempt to hit a tough fiscal deficit target by
March, risking short-term economic growth and angering cabinet
colleagues.
The cuts will reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion Indian
rupees ($20.6 billion) in the current financial year, some 8
percent of budgeted outlay, or roughly 1 percent of estimated
gross domestic product, two senior finance ministry officials
and a senior government adviser told Reuters.
It is the first time the scale of the cuts and details of
where the axe will fall have been made public, with officials
revealing startling details about delays to arms purchases and
belt-tightening for politically sensitive rural welfare schemes
in an election year.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has staked his reputation on
lowering the deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP to improve the
investment climate following ratings agency threats to downgrade
to junk India's sovereign debt if action was not taken.
After a series of investor-friendly reforms and small steps
to reduce fuel subsidies, he has now turned firepower on
big-spending colleagues, some of whom are pushing back, worried
cuts will hit voters ahead of a national election due in early
2014.
"Every ministry is affected by the budget cuts. We are
trying hard to get as much money as possible," said a senior
official in the road transport ministry, who declined to be
named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
A drop-off in investment, hurting growth, is blamed in part
on public spending that is funded through market borrowing
crowding out the private sector.
Policymakers say getting India's finances in order will give
private players room to borrow and the confidence to invest.
"With fiscal discipline, what will happen is that there will
be larger money with the private sector, which can be used for
the growth," said B.K. Chaturvedi, a senior adviser to the
government on infrastructure spending.
Chidambaram will officially report the revised spending
figures for 2012/13 when he presents next year's budget to
parliament on Feb. 28.
"It is I who have done the math, the deficit will remain
below 5.3 percent this year, next year it will be below 4.8
percent. I am not going to cross these red lines," Chidambaram
told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
His attention has turned to spending because revenue has
dropped. The economy is on track to grow about 5.6 percent this
year, the lowest rate for a decade, and the government is
struggling to raise $10 billion in hoped-for windfall cash from
partial privatisations and mobile spectrum sales.
The government had originally targeted a fiscal deficit of
5.1 percent in the current financial year, but loosened the
target in October. It was 5.8 percent in 2011/12.
JAVELIN SLOWED?
The impact of measures to cut bloated subsidies will mostly
not be felt this fiscal year, which runs to the end of March.
"We are estimating a budget cut of 1.1 trillion rupees
($20.6 billion) as an outer limit. However, the final picture
will be clear by March 15 when we have a clear idea about tax
collections and the fuel subsidy bill," said a senior finance
ministry official, who declined to be named.
A senior official at the defence ministry -- the world's
biggest arms importer in recent years -- said a $1.9 billion cut
there could delay efforts to buy howitzer guns and Javelin
anti-tank missiles from the United States by at least few
months.
"The Indian army would be hit hard due to budget cuts," said
the official, noting that a defence deal worth more $12 billion
for procuring 126 jet fighters from France's Rafale was already
delayed by at least three months.
Up to $4 billion will be lost at the rural development
ministry, which has the largest budget after defence, hitting
spending on roads, housing, and the government's flagship rural
job-guarantee programme, a senior official in the ministry said.
Top officials at the finance, transport, rural development
ministries and a government body on spending said ministries
were likely to get 20-30 percent less funds for assets and
projects such as roads, power, rural housing, jobs and shipping.
RISK OF DEEPENING SLOWDOWN
Critics warn that at a time of low growth, lower spending
risks deepening the slowdown without helping the deficit-to-GDP
ratio, a problem familiar to the austerity-racked economies of
Europe.
Chidambaram's cuts mainly affect capital investment and he
has avoided attacking government wage bills and subsidy spending
known in India as "non-plan expenditure".
Even so, powerful ministers have protested about the impact
lower spending will have.
Jairam Ramesh, Rural Development Minister and a close
confidant of Rahul Gandhi, the ruling Congress party's likely
candidate for prime minister in next year's vote, wrote to
Chidambaram asking for a review of the cuts to rural welfare.
"Both Prime Minister and you have spoken about the need for
fiscal consolidation, but not at the cost of our social
priorities," a government source said, reading from the letter
to the finance ministry.
Congress draws support from India's rural majority and a
second-term victory in 2009 was partly due to a scheme
guaranteeing work to the country's poor, along with a $13
billion farm debt waiver introduced by Chidambaram.
Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, India's second
largest private lender, recognised the need to lower the deficit
but said the cuts would hit the investment cycle and short-term
demand and damage a drive to improve creaking infrastructure.
"Ideally the government should have cut non-planned
expenditure such as subsidies," he said. "It also fails to a
address the supply bottlenecks leading to inflationary
pressures."
The finance minister was backed by Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh and influential adviser Montek Singh Ahluwalia in a series
of meetings with government officials, two officials privy to
the agenda of the meetings said. Congress party leaders have
publicly given backing to fiscal consolidation in recent days.
Harvard-educated Chidambaram has promised to provide enough
funds for the government's flagship programmes -- food security,
rural jobs, village roads, health and education in the budget --
once he succeeds in improving the government deficit this year.
India earmarked $97 billion for spending on such projects
out of the $278 billion budget for the current fiscal year.
The finance ministry has also imposed a ban on hiring in
ministries, meetings at luxury hotels, the purchase of new
vehicles and places some restrictions on foreign tours.
($1 = 53.3950 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Alex Richardson)