NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's finance minister P.
Chidambaram is putting welfare, defence, atomic energy and road
projects under the knife in a final attempt to hit a tough
fiscal deficit target by March, risking short-term economic
growth and angering cabinet colleagues.
The cuts will reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion Indian
rupees ($20.6 billion) in the current financial year, some 8
percent of budgeted outlay, or roughly 1 percent of estimated
gross domestic product, two senior finance ministry officials
and a senior government adviser told Reuters.
Here are some of the details of the cuts so far and where
the axe is falling:
* The defence ministry -- the world's biggest arms importer
in recent years -- faces a cut of $1.9 billion for weapons
purchases, which a senior official said could delay deals to buy
howitzer guns and Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United
States by at least few months.
* The rural development ministry, which runs a flagship
rural employment scheme that is seen as a major vote winner,
could have up to $4 billion slashed from its budget, a senior
official at the ministry said.
* Government data for the April-November period, for which
spending numbers are available, show a fall in disbursements to
ministries -- and purse strings are tightening further in the
traditionally high-spending last quarter of the fiscal year. A
senior finance ministry official said ministries will not get
more than a third of their allocated funds in the quarter to
March.
* The atomic energy department was allocated only 13 billion
rupees ($243.47 million) by November-end, out of 56 billion
rupees ($1.05 billion) approved in the budget for the whole
year, a finance ministry official said.
* Just 35.7 billion rupees ($668.60 million) were released
to the ministry of communications and information technology in
the same period out of 86 billion rupees ($1.61 billion)
budgeted for the whole year, the official said.
* Overall in the April-November period, spending on more
than 100 capital investment programmes stood at 2.43 trillion
rupees ($45.51 billion), 47 percent of the target of 5.21
trillion rupees ($97.57 billion) for the whole fiscal year,
compared with 50 percent a year earlier.
* The roads ministry has so far awarded contracts for just
1,000 km (620 miles) of roads against a target of 9,000 km this
fiscal year, partly due to budget constraints and the
deteriorating economy, an official at the ministry said. The
ministry has been told to look for funds from the National
Highway Authority, partly funded by market borrowing.
* One reason the cuts are needed is a rising subsidy bill.
The finance ministry expects the burden for providing cheaper
fuel to jump by nearly 500 billion Indian rupees ($9.36 billion)
this year, above earlier estimates of 430 billion rupees ($8.05
billion).
* Another factor is low revenue collection - in the first
eight months, collections were 47.6 percent of the annual target
compared with 49.7 percent during the same period a year
earlier, at a time Chidambaram is trying to substantially lower
the deficit from last year's 5.8 percent of GDP.
($1 = 53.3950 Indian rupees)
