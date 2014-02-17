NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's defence spending is expected to rise 10 percent to 2.24 trillion rupees ($36 billion) in 2014/15, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in an interim budget presented on Monday.

India is a top market for defence hardware, buying some $12.7 billion in arms during 2007-2011, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

For highlights of the interim budget, click: (Full Story) Full coverage of Interim Budget 2014 at reut.rs/1nFHV3c ($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Angus MacSwan)