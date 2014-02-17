NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's defence spending is
expected to rise 10 percent to 2.24 trillion rupees ($36
billion) in 2014/15, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in an
interim budget presented on Monday.
India is a top market for defence hardware, buying some
$12.7 billion in arms during 2007-2011, according to the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees)
