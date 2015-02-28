By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India announced on Saturday a
modest 7.9 percent increase in defence spending for the fiscal
year starting April 1, suggesting that it will move only
gradually with the military's long wish list for fighter jets,
ships and artillery.
After years of neglect, India is trying to narrow the
military gap with China, which has been building up its fleet of
ships and submarines making forays in the Indian Ocean.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, unveiling the federal budget
for 2015/16, said defence spending will rise to 2.47 trillion
Indian rupees ($40.07 billion). For the current fiscal year, the
allocation was 2.29 trillion rupees, a jump of 12 percent over
the previous year.
"Defence of every inch of our land is above everything
else," Jaitley said.
But the limited rise in the military budget - three-quarters
of which is spent on maintaining the world's third largest
standing force - means only some new weapons will be ordered
this year.
Gurmeet Kanwal, a retired brigadier and fellow at the
Vivekananda International Foundation, a New Delhi think tank
with ties to the government, said the state has to make initial
downpayments for a range of pending orders.
He listed them as 126 fighter aircraft from Dassault, 197
light helicopters, 145 Ultra-light Howitzers, 15 Apache attack
helicopters and 22 CH-47F Chinook medium lift helicopters.
The navy needs new submarines and stealth ships to counter
the Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean, which New Delhi has
long seen as its sphere of influence.
China is expected to authorise robust 2015 defence spending
this coming week despite its slowing economy, largely to beef up
the navy with anti-submarine ships and develop more aircraft
carriers beyond the sole vessel in operation.
Last year, the two giant neighbours were locked in a
stand-off on their disputed Himalayan border that cast a shadow
on President Xi Jinping's first summit meeting with Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi.
But economic ties have rapidly expanded between the two
countries and Modi is expected to visit China later in 2015.
