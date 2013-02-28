BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's fiscal deficit will be contained within its budgeted target for the fiscal year ending March 2014, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.
India unveiled new taxes on the rich and large companies on Thursday to fund higher-than-expected spending for the next fiscal year, in a budget that aimed to revive growth amid the country's worst slowdown in a decade ahead of a 2014 election.
Stocks, bond prices and the rupee all fell despite Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's vow to cut next year's fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of GDP, which some watchers said counted on ambitious revenue assumptions given hefty spending targets.
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support