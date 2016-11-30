NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the seven months to October was 4.24 trillion rupees ($61.91 billion), or 79.3 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fiscal deficit was 74.0 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first seven months of 2016/17 fiscal year were 5.3 trillion rupees.

($1 = 68.4900 Indian rupees)

