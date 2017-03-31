Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit in the first 11 months to February was 6.06 trillion rupees ($93.40 billion), or 113.4 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, government data showed on Friday.
The fiscal deficit was 107.1 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of the 2016/17 fiscal year were 8.85 trillion rupees, the data showed.
The government's tax receipts usually surge in the last month of the fiscal year, helping it meet the budgeted full-year fiscal deficit target.
New Delhi last month reiterated that it would meet the 2016/17 fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 64.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.