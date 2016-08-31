A money lender counts Indian rupee currency notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during April-July was 3.93 trillion rupees ($58.69 billion), or 73.7 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.

The deficit was 69.3 percent during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2016/17 fiscal year were 2.22 trillion rupees.

($1 = 66.9650 Indian rupees)

