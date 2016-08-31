March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during April-July was 3.93 trillion rupees ($58.69 billion), or 73.7 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.
The deficit was 69.3 percent during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2016/17 fiscal year were 2.22 trillion rupees.
($1 = 66.9650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.