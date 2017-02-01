NEW DELHI Feb 1 India plans to form a giant
national oil company by combining other state-owned firms,
finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday, as New Delhi
wants to expand its foreign presence to meet growing domestic
fuel demand.
India, struggling to lift its local oil production, imports
about 80 percent of its oil needs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi
in 2015 set the goal of cutting this import dependence to 67
percent by 2020.
"We propose to create an integrated public sector oil major
which will be able to match the performance of international and
domestic private sector oil and gas companies," Jaitley said in
his budget speech.
India has about a dozen state-run oil and gas companies -
including Indian Oil Corp, Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and others - but
alone they do not have the financial power to rival global oil
majors in bids for overseas exploration and production assets.
Combining them "will give them capacity to bear higher
risks, avail economies of scale, take higher investment
decisions and create more value for shareholders," Jaitley said.
It was not clear if Jaitley was talking of a plan to combine
all of the state-run oil companies or just some of them.
To lift the share of natural gas in India's overall energy
mix, Jaitley also announced a cut to the import tax for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 2.5 percent from 5 percent.
The minister also proposed setting up strategic oil storage
facilities at two new locations, one in the eastern state of
Odisha and another in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.
India is hedging against energy security risks by building
emergency storage sites in underground caverns in southern India
to hold 36.87 million barrels of crude or about 10 days of its
average daily oil demand in 2016.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)