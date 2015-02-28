MUMBAI Feb 28 India on Saturday proposed to
merge its commodity market regulator with the capital market
watchdog, aiming to strengthen regulation in a move which could
help open the commodity futures market to institutional
investors.
Responding to the measure, shares of Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd, India's biggest commodity
exchange and its only listed commodity trading venue, jumped as
much as 15 percent.
Combining the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with
the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will also
reduce speculation in commodity forward markets, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said as he presented the budget for the
next fiscal year starting April 1.
The FMC, which regulates the country's nascent commodity
market, has limited powers and resources compared with the SEBI.
India allowed futures trading in commodities in 2003 but has so
far kept out banks, mutual funds and other institutions.
"This is the biggest positive step to have happened in the
commodity market since its inception," said Samir Shah, managing
director of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
"All the demand that commodity markets have had, which is to
allow participation of banks, FIIs, mutual funds, financial
institutions, that entire thing in one sweeping reform now gets
enabled."
Having a unified regulator will ensure better surveillance
and regulation to check fraud, said Harish Galipelli, head of
commodities and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives &
Commodities.
Confidence in India's commodity markets suffered a blow in
July 2013 when National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) abruptly
suspended trading in most of its contracts. Investigations by
the FMC subsequently showed what it said was a 55 billion rupee
($892 million) fraud.
The combined transactions of all Indian commodity exchanges
since the start of the current financial year on April 1, 2014,
are down over 41 percent from a year ago, FMC data shows.
"People who had exited the commodity markets after the NSEL
scam will come back to the market in anticipation of better
legislation and better regulator," Shah said.
Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius), Blackstone GPV
Capital, Matthews Asia Growth Fund and InterContinental Exchange
(ICE) are among foreign investors that hold stakes in Indian
commodity exchanges.
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
(Editing by David Holmes)