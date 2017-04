A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice processing unit in Bavla town on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India's total spending on food, fertilisers and fuel subsidies will be 2.5 trillion rupees in 2014/15, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

He was presenting an interim budget in parliament to tide public finances over until a new government is formed after elections due by May.

