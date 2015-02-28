MUMBAI Feb 28 India, keen to rekindle economic
growth, wooed foreign investors on Saturday with a budget that
delayed controversial rules to target tax avoidance and
maintained lower taxes on income from debt investments.
The measures, part of the government's budget for the next
fiscal year, come amid growing concerns about foreign investors
pulling cash out of India and other emerging markets should the
U.S. Federal Reserve start raising interest rates this year.
Among headline measures, India deferred a controversial
General Anti Avoidance Rule (GAAR) by two years. Initially set
to be come into effect this year, the change tightens rules for
foreign investors who are registered in countries with double
taxation exemption agreements with India.
India also extended a concessionary rate of 5 percent for
so-called withholding taxes on debt investments by foreign
investors by two years, until July 1, 2017. India had cut the
tax on income from debt investments to 5 percent from 20 percent
in 2013.
"The measures announced for offshore investors will help in
improving capital inflows as the overall fundamentals of the
economy improve," said Ashish Parthasarathy, treasurer at HDFC
Bank.
Foreign flows are critical for India, which in 2013 suffered
its worst market turmoil since the balance of payment crisis of
1991, when comments by then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a
so-called "taper tantrum" that hit emerging markets.
However, India has rebounded, with a net $51.6 billion in
investments into shares and debt since the start of 2014, on the
back of easing inflation and bets on an improving economy.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India would give tax
breaks to foreign fund managers who want to set up
India-domiciled funds. Foreign fund managers had typically
preferred to invest in the country through funds domiciled in
countries with a lower tax rate.
India also said it would allow domestic alternative
investment funds (AIFs) to accept foreign investments.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Stephen Powell)