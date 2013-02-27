NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's gold imports are likely to come down because of lower inflation and more attractive financial instruments for saving, the finance minister's top economic adviser said on Wednesday.

Gold, used as an inflation hedge by Indian savers, is a major driver of the country's record current account deficit and the government raised tariffs on imports of the metal this year. Inflation has trended downward in recent months.

